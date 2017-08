BRIEF-ABN Amro Q1 earnings beat Reuters poll

May 17 (Reuters) - ABN AMRO GROUP NV

* REG-PRESS RELEASE: ABN AMRO REPORTS EUR 615 MILLION NET PROFIT FOR Q1 2017

* Q1 OPERATING INCOME EUR 2.25 BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.13 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q1 OPERATING RESULT EUR 893 MILLION VERSUS EUR 780 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME EUR 1.60 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.59 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* CLIENT ASSETS AT MARCH 31, 2017 EUR 325 BILLION VERSUS EUR 323 BILLION AT DEC 31, 2016

* OUR CAPITAL POSITION REMAINED STRONG WITH A FULLY-LOADED CET1 RATIO OF 16.9% AT THE END OF MARCH 2017 (31 DECEMBER 2016: 17.0%

* Q1 REPORTED PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD EUR 615 MILLION VERSUS EUR 516 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* IMPAIRMENT CHARGES AMOUNTED TO EUR 63 MILLION IN Q1 2017 (Q1 2016: EUR 2 MILLION).

* OVERALL COST OF RISK WAS 9BPS IN Q1 2017, STILL WELL BELOW THE THROUGH-THE-CYCLE COST OF RISK OF 25-30BPS

* OVER THE FULL YEAR OF 2017, ABN AMRO INTENDS TO PAY A DIVIDEND OF 50% OF THE REPORTED NET PROFIT AFTER DEDUCTION OF AT1 COUPON PAYMENTS.

* Q1 UNDERLYING COST OF RISK LOSS 1 BPS VERSUS PROFIT OF 7 BPS YEAR AGO

* Q1 RETURN ON EQUITY OF 13.2 PERCENT VERSUS 11.1 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* SAYS EXPECTS ITS FUTURE CET1 CAPITAL TARGET TO REACH 13.5%, WHICH IS AT THE UPPER END OF THE CURRENT 11.5-13.5% CET1 TARGET RANGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)