6 months ago
#Financials
February 15, 2017 / 7:09 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-ABN Amro Q4 operating result beats Reuters poll

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - ABN Amro Group NV:

* Q4 net interest income 1.58 billion euros ($1.67 billion)versus 1.59 billion euros in Reuters poll

* Q4 operating income 2.20 billion euros versus 2.12 billion euros in Reuters poll

* Q4 operating result 489 million euros versus 479 million euros in Reuters poll

* Q4 underlying profit for the period 333 million euros versus 272 million euros year ago

* Q4 reported profit for the period 333 million euros versus eur 279 million in Reuters poll

* Capital position strengthened further and the fully-loaded CET1 ratio stood at 17.0 percent at year-end vs 15.5 percent in 2015

* Increased the proposed dividend for full-year 2016 to 0.84 euros per share vs 0.81 in 2015

* Brexit negotiations are expected to start soon and may still have adverse effects

* Given the relatively close trade relations between the Netherlands and the UK, a disruption in trade flows would hit Dutch economy slightly harder than the eurozone as a whole

* There is no clarity yet regarding all of US President Trump’s policy measures. If he does indeed take protectionist measures, this would seriously harm global economy. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9451 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

