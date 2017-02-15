FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Abn Amro, with excess capital, sees dividend pct increase or share buy-back possible - conf call
February 15, 2017 / 11:25 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Abn Amro, with excess capital, sees dividend pct increase or share buy-back possible - conf call

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Abn Amro Group NV:

* Sees ECT to operate in the lower cycles of the business in coming years - conf call

* On net interest income: Dutch mortgage market expected to remain healthy, house pricing not to increase or small increase, continues to strive for 20 percent market share - conf call

* Excess capital after clarity round of Basel IV: possible one-off dividend, dividend percentage increase or share buy-back - conf call

* ECT impairments levels will be same in 2017 as last year or below that - conf call

* Will be helpful if ECB rates go up, would be happy if they go to 0 area or positive, in short-term it would certainly help - conf call

* ECT is profitable business and expects it to stay that way - conf call

* Pension costs are not expected to be lower in 2017 - conf call

* Operating expenses may become a bit higher on a clean basis - conf call

* Expects margin of inflow and outflow on book to be level - conf call

* On Dutch elections: expects coalition of more parties to come up with program beneficial to Dutch economy - conf call

* On Brexit: Brexit could have certain impact on ECT and export business to the UK, however business in UK is limited - conf call Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

