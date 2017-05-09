FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Abraxas reports Q1 earnings per share $0.09
May 9, 2017 / 9:56 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Abraxas reports Q1 earnings per share $0.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Abraxas Petroleum Corp

* Abraxas announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.03 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.09

* Q1 revenue $18.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $19.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Abraxas Petroleum Corp says abraxas reiterates its 2017 full year guidance of 7,800 to 8,600 boepd on a capital expenditure budget of $110 million

* Abraxas Petroleum Corp says also reiterates company's cost guidance for year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

