UPDATE 6-Trump reaches out to lawmakers on healthcare as another says 'no'
* Trump: "I think we're going to get there" (Adds report of ad campaign against Senator Heller)
June 19 ABSA Bank Ltd:
* Statement in response to public protector’s press conference
* Have not yet received copy of report of public protector’s statement; will consider legal options including seeking a high court review
* "Findings in the provisional report are legally and factually flawed and inaccurate"
* ABSA bank says "firm position that there is no obligation to pay anything to the SA government" Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Trump: "I think we're going to get there" (Adds report of ad campaign against Senator Heller)
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)