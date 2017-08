April 30 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank

* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.11 billion dirhams versus 1.02 billion dirhams year ago

* Q1 net interest and Islamic financing income 1.63 billion dirhams versus 1.57 billion dirhams year ago

* Customer deposits 162 billion dirhams as at March 31, up 10 percent year over year

* Net loan and advances stands at 159.80 billion dirhams as at March 31, 2017