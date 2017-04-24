BRIEF-Acacia Research says interim CEO Marvin Key to resign

April 24 (Reuters) - Acacia Research Corp:

* Acacia Research - on April 19, Marvin Key, interim CEO of co notified board of his intent to resign as interim CEO, effective immediately

* On April 19, 2017, board appointed Robert B. Stewart, company's senior vice president, to serve as company's president

* Acacia Research - in his capacity as president, Stewart will be co's principal executive officer until a CEO is identified and appointed by board