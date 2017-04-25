BRIEF-Acadia Healthcare reports Q1 earnings per share $0.40

April 25 (Reuters) - Acadia Healthcare Company Inc-

* Acadia Healthcare reports first quarter gaap eps of $0.40 and adjusted eps of $0.46

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.46 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share $0.40

* Q1 revenue $679.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $689.7 million

* Q1 same store sales rose 4.8 percent

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.40 to $2.50

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $2.85 billion to $2.9 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S