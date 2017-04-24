FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Acadia Realty Trust Q1 FFO per share $0.40
April 24, 2017 / 8:31 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Acadia Realty Trust Q1 FFO per share $0.40

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Acadia Realty Trust:

* Acadia Realty Trust reports first quarter 2017 operating results

* Q1 FFO per share $0.40

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $1.44 to $1.54

* Acadia Realty Trust - company reaffirms its previously-announced guidance for full-year same-property noi growth of 0.0 pct to 2.0 pct

* Acadia Realty Trust - co is confirming its full-year 2017 guidance for ffo per share of $1.44 to $1.54 and for earnings per share of $0.58 to $0.63 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

