March 2 (Reuters) - Acadian Timber Corp:

* Acadian Timber announces normal course issuer bid

* Acadian Timber - permitted to acquire up to 915,965 common shares, being 10% of company's public float, in 12-month period commencing March 7, 2017

* Acadian Timber Corp - will fund purchases through available cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: