March 15 - Acando AB:

* Has won framework agreement for development and maintenance of Norwegian food safety authority control system

* Agreement is valued at 150 million Norwegian crowns-200 million Norwegian crowns ($17.45 million-$23.25 million), divided into 3 + 1 + 1 + 1 years Source text for Eikon:

