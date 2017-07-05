IBA lowers full year guidance citing project delays
July 5 Belgian medical equipment maker Ion Beam Applications (IBA) cut its 2017 earnings guidance on Wednesday, as delays in customer's projects weighed on revenue.
July 5 ACARIX AB
* REG-ACARIX RECEIVES FIRST GERMAN COMMERCIAL ORDER FOR CADSCOR®SYSTEM FOR EARLY DETECTION OF CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE FROM PRIVATE CARDIOLOGY CLINIC IN BERLIN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 5 Belgian medical equipment maker Ion Beam Applications (IBA) cut its 2017 earnings guidance on Wednesday, as delays in customer's projects weighed on revenue.
BRUSSELS, July 5 Belgium's IBA, which makes proton therapy centres that treat tumours, on Wednesday said delays to some of its projects would lead to lower-than-expected growth of its revenues and profits.