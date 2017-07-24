FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Acasta announces leadership transitions
July 24, 2017 / 11:48 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Acasta announces leadership transitions

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Acasta Enterprises Inc

* Acasta Enterprises Inc - ‍board now comprised of Geoff Beattie as its independent chairman, Tony Melman as CEO, and three new independent directors​

* Acasta - ‍Hunter Harrison, Gordon Nixon agreed to sell their equity interests to co's directors, senior management, as well as some existing founders​

* Acasta Enterprises Inc - ‍included in equity interests to be sold by Hunter Harrison and Gordon Nixon are approximately 1.2 million promote shares​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

