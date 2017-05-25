BRIEF-ACCC finalises regulation of non-NBN high-speed internet services

May 26 (Reuters) - Australian Competition and Consumer Commission

* finalises regulation of non-NBN high-speed internet

* Has finalised its decision on the regulation of high-speed internet services supplied by non-nbn fixed line networks

* ACCC has permitted non-nbn networks to pass on government's proposed regional broadband scheme (rbs) charge on their customer lines

* ACCC says very small providers of some high-speed internet services (supplying less than 12,000 customers) will not be regulated under this decision

* decision sets wholesale prices and other terms and conditions that are expected to provide customers with a larger number of retailers to choose from

* consistent with our draft decision, the prices have been set in line with nbn prices and will change with nbn prices over time

* Accc says final decision exempts SBAS (but not LBAS) providers supplying up to 12,000 end users from all wholesale access obligations

* Accc- initial prices for providers other than telstra will be $27.00 per port per month plus between $8.00 and $17.50 per mbps per month for aggregation

* Telstra’s fibre network prices for 2017-18 are $16.03 per port per month (zone 1) and $21.10 per port per month (zone 2) and $29.27 per mbps per month for aggregation

* Telstra’s fibre networks are subject to different pricing arrangements due to the cost of separating these networks from telstra’s legacy network systems

* ACCC says terms set in final decision only apply if access providers and access seekers cannot reach their own commercial agreements on prices