BRIEF-ACCC institutes proceedings against Ford Motor Company Of Australia

July 26 (Reuters) - Australian Competition and Consumer Commission

* instituted proceedings against Ford Motor Company of Australia alleging that it engaged in "unconscionable and misleading or deceptive conduct"

* Ford Motor Company of Australia made false or misleading representations in its response to customer complaints

* complaints were about Ford’S Focus, Fiesta and Ecosport vehicles supplied in Australia between 2011 and 2016

* alleges that about half of the 70,000 vehicles sold had at least one repair relating to powershift transmission