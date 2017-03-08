FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
#Casinos & Gaming
March 8, 2017 / 10:35 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-ACCC issues statement on proposed merger of Tabcorp and Tatts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - Australian Competition And Consumer Commission -

* Considers Tabcorp and Tatts primarily compete for online and telephone customers

* Seeking comment on Tabcorp's divestment proposal to sell its queensland electronic gaming machine monitoring business

* ACCC issues statement on proposed merger of tah and tts-axx,tah,tts

* ACCC notes there is limited competitive overlap between retail wagering operations of merger parties which are exclusively held in separate states and territories

* ACCC's preliminary view is that proposed merger is likely to lessen competition in supply of monitoring & other services to pokies venues in queensland

* Says, Tabcorp has recently provided ACCC with a divestment proposal to sell its queensland electronic gaming machine monitoring business

* ACCC's final decision will be announced on 4 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

