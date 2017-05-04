May 4 Australian Competition and Consumer Commission:

* Releases statement of issues on proposed merger between APN Outdoor Group Limited and oOh!Media Limited

* ACCC's final decision is due on 6 July 2017

* Preliminary view is that merger is likely to substantially lessen competition in out-of-home advertising market

