May 3 Accelerate Diagnostics Inc

* Accelerate Diagnostics reports 191 instruments under contract and 3x revenue growth for first quarter 2017

* Q1 sales $530,000 versus $163,000

* Q1 revenue view $1.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share $0.27

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: