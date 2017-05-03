Thermo Fisher in talks to buy Patheon - Bloomberg
May 14 Scientific instruments maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc is in talks to buy Patheon NV , Bloomberg reported late on Sunday.
May 3 Accelerate Diagnostics Inc
* Accelerate Diagnostics reports 191 instruments under contract and 3x revenue growth for first quarter 2017
* Q1 sales $530,000 versus $163,000
* Q1 revenue view $1.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 loss per share $0.27
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack