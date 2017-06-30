CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise ahead of economic data
June 30 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday ahead of monthly gross domestic product data.
June 30 Accelerated Pharma Inc
* Accelerated Pharma Inc now sees IPO of 1.5 million units consisting of common stock and two Series A warrants - sec filing
* Accelerated Pharma Inc says currently expect IPO price per unit to be between $4.00 and $6.00
* Accelerated Pharma says had previously expected IPO of 2.4 million units consisting of common stock and two series a warrants to be priced between $4-$6/unit Source text - bit.ly/2uquyyn Further company coverage:
* Gold down 2 pct in June and 0.4 pct in Q2 * Gold still up 8 pct in H1 after strong start to year * Silver worst Q2 performer, down 9 pct; palladium up 5.6 pct * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Updates prices) By Jan Harvey LONDON, June 30 Gold eased on Friday to stay on track for its first monthly loss this year, as hints from leading central banks that the era of easy money may be coming to a close pushed bond yields higher. The