BRIEF-Acceleron says enrolment for late stage studies now expected to be completed in Q2

April 27 (Reuters) - Acceleron Pharma Inc

* Acceleron provides clinical development updates on luspatercept program

* Acceleron pharma inc says enrollment in MEDALIST and BELIEVE phase 3 studies now expected to be completed in q2 2017

* "we now look forward to reporting topline results from medalist and believe phase 3 studies in mid-2018"

* Acceleron pharma inc says acceleron and celgene also plan to initiate a third phase 3 trial of luspatercept

* New phase 3 trial of luspatercept is expected to be initiated in early 2018