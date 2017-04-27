BRIEF-Acceleron says enrolment for late stage studies now expected to be completed in Q2

April 27 (Reuters) - Acceleron Pharma Inc
* Acceleron provides clinical development updates on luspatercept program
* Acceleron pharma inc says enrollment in MEDALIST and BELIEVE phase 3 studies now expected to be completed in q2 2017
* "we now look forward to reporting topline results from medalist and believe phase 3 studies in mid-2018"
* Acceleron pharma inc says acceleron and celgene also plan to initiate a third phase 3 trial of luspatercept
* New phase 3 trial of luspatercept is expected to be initiated in early 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: