FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Accell Group discontinues talks with Pon Holdings
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 2, 2017 / 6:19 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Accell Group discontinues talks with Pon Holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Accell Group Nv:

* Accell Group discontinues talks with Pon Holdings

* “Pon Holding’s offer does not sufficiently reflect the future value creation of Accell Group and the expected synergies" - interim-Chairman Of The Executive Board

* Pon Holdings indicated on 29 April it wanted to raise its indicative offer with one euro to 33 euros ($36.04) - per share in cash (excluding the dividend of 0.72 euros for 2016)

* However, this increase did not significantly affect the assessment of the proposal Source text: bit.ly/2pAtIhp Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9158 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.