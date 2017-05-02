BRIEF-Accell Group discontinues talks with Pon Holdings

May 2 (Reuters) - Accell Group Nv:

* Accell Group discontinues talks with Pon Holdings

* “Pon Holding’s offer does not sufficiently reflect the future value creation of Accell Group and the expected synergies" - interim-Chairman Of The Executive Board

* Pon Holdings indicated on 29 April it wanted to raise its indicative offer with one euro to 33 euros ($36.04) - per share in cash (excluding the dividend of 0.72 euros for 2016)

* However, this increase did not significantly affect the assessment of the proposal Source text: bit.ly/2pAtIhp Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9158 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)