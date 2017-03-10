March 10 Accell Group NV:

* FY net income 32.3 million euros ($34.22 million) versus 32.3 million euros year ago

* FY net turnover at 1.05 billion euros, up by 6 percent versus last year

* FY operating result excluding one-off gains and charges 65.9 million euros versus 62.5 million euros year ago

* Proposes optional dividend of 0.72 euros per share, to be paid out in cash or shares

* Expects to see a continued increase in turnover and operational results in 2017, barring unforeseen circumstances

* Targets the following medium-term (five-year) goals: net turnover up to 1.5 billion euros; EBIT-margin at a level of 8 percent; working capital of no more than 25 percent of net turnover; ROCE of more than 15 percent

* The roll-out of the refined strategy to result in extra costs of 20 euros - 30 million euros in the next two to three years

* The roll-out of the refined strategy to result in extra costs of 20 euros - 30 million euros in the next two to three years