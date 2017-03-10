BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings seeks premium listing in London
* PSH intends to apply for admission of its ordinary shares to official list of UK listing authority
March 10 Accentro Real Estate AG:
* Fiscal year 2017: further EBIT growth expected to reach 34 million euros - 36 million euros
* FY group result increased to 26.5 million euros ($28.07 million)/ distribution of a dividend in the amount of 0.15 euros Source text - bit.ly/2n5UAr6
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9440 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* PSH intends to apply for admission of its ordinary shares to official list of UK listing authority
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the rating of the bonds issued under ING Bank N.V.'s (A+/Stable/F1) mortgage covered bond programmes at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook, following the programmes' annual review. These relate to ING's hard- and soft-bullet programme (ING HSB) and its soft-bullet programme (ING SB). KEY RATING DRIVERS The covered bonds' 'AAA' rating are based on ING's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (I