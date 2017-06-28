MOVES-Houlihan Lokey names new director of strategic consulting group
June 28 Investment bank Houlihan Lokey Inc said on Wednesday that Brad Hafer has joined the company's strategic consulting group as a director.
June 28 Accenture Plc
* Accenture acquires Intrepid, expands capabilities to help brands transform mobile user experiences as connected devices soar
* Accenture Plc - Intrepid is now part of Accenture digital
* Accenture Plc - Intrepid's 150 employees have joined Accenture Digital as a result of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 Investment bank Houlihan Lokey Inc said on Wednesday that Brad Hafer has joined the company's strategic consulting group as a director.
June 28 Beef Products Inc has settled it a closely watched defamation lawsuit against American Broadcasting Co and its reporter Jim Avila, the meat processor said on Wednesday.