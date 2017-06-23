June 23 Accenture Plc:
* Accenture reduces U.S. pension obligations by $1.6 billion
through previously announced plan termination, following asset
transfer to AIG and MassMutual
* Accenture Plc - plan's termination removed a total of $1.6
billion of pension obligations
* Accenture Plc - under agreements, plan transferred pension
assets to AGL, MassMutual to settle approximately $1.0 billion
of outstanding pension obligations
* Accenture Plc - Accenture has created a new, fully funded,
defined benefit plan with approximately $200 million of pension
obligations
* Accenture - plan's termination removed about $600 million
through lump-sum payments to about 7,000 active, former U.S.
employees
* Accenture - plan's termination removed $1.0 billion
through purchase of annuities from insurance cos
* Accenture - completed termination of U.S. pension plan by
entering agreements with American General Life Insurance Co,
Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co
