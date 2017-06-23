June 23 Accenture Plc:

* Accenture reduces U.S. pension obligations by $1.6 billion through previously announced plan termination, following asset transfer to AIG and MassMutual

* Accenture Plc - under agreements, plan transferred pension assets to AGL, MassMutual to settle approximately $1.0 billion of outstanding pension obligations

* Accenture Plc - Accenture has created a new, fully funded, defined benefit plan with approximately $200 million of pension obligations

* Accenture - plan's termination removed about $600 million through lump-sum payments to about 7,000 active, former U.S. employees

* Accenture - plan's termination removed $1.0 billion through purchase of annuities from insurance cos

