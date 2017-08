Feb 21 (Reuters) - Storage Vault Canada Inc:

* Storage Vault Canada Inc - access self storage inc has acquired 15 million common shares in capital of storagevault at a price of $1.50 per share

* Storage Vault Canada Inc - access now owns or controls 108.5 million common shares or about 37.40% of total issued, outstanding shares of storagevault