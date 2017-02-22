BRIEF-Acco Brands Corp reports Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.32/shr

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Acco Brands Corp
* Acco Brands Corporation reports fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.32
* Q4 earnings per share $0.06
* Q4 sales $437.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $431.3 million
* Q4 same store sales fell 3 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.05 to $1.09
* Sees FY 2017 sales up 22 to 26 percent
* Acco Brands Corp sees FY 2017 adjusted free cash flow is expected to be approximately $150 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: