5 months ago
BRIEF-AccorHotels and Rixos Hotels announce strategic partnership
March 6, 2017 / 6:43 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-AccorHotels and Rixos Hotels announce strategic partnership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Accor:

* Under a long-term joint venture, both parties intend to collaborate, develop and manage Rixos branded resorts & hotels worldwide

* Upon closing, AccorHotels will own a 50% interest in the joint venture management company

* AccorHotels will integrate in its network 15 iconic hotels located in premium resort markets in Turkey, UAE, Egypt, Russia and Europe and which benefit from strong room rate performance

* AccorHotels says Rixos partnership forms part of its strategy to expand in upmarket/luxury hotels sector

Further company coverage:

