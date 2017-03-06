BRIEF-AccorHotels and Rixos Hotels announce strategic partnership

March 6 (Reuters) - Accor:

* Under a long-term joint venture, both parties intend to collaborate, develop and manage Rixos branded resorts & hotels worldwide

* Upon closing, AccorHotels will own a 50% interest in the joint venture management company

* AccorHotels will integrate in its network 15 iconic hotels located in premium resort markets in Turkey, UAE, Egypt, Russia and Europe and which benefit from strong room rate performance

* AccorHotels says Rixos partnership forms part of its strategy to expand in upmarket/luxury hotels sector

