6 months ago
BRIEF-AccorHotels cautiously optimistic on France - CFO
February 22, 2017 / 7:20 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-AccorHotels cautiously optimistic on France - CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Accorhotels Chief Executive Sebastien Bazin and Chief Financial Officer Jean-Jacques Morin tell a conference call:

* CEO says AccorHotels reaping fruits of FRHI acquisition faster than expected, Synerges to be achieved in 2017, one year ahead of schedule

* AccorHotels CFO says "cautiously" optimistic on France, january was very positive, recovery will be progressive

* AccorHotels CEO says relations with China's Jin Jiang are "good" but nothing new. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)

