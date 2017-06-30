BRIEF-Jiangling Motors' board elects chairman, vice chairman
* Says it receives government supporting fund of 146.0 million yuan ($21.53 million)
June 30 Accorhotels CEO Sebastien Bazin tells extraordinary shareholders meeting:
* Say group in "extremely active" discussions with potential investors over sale of stake in property unit HotelInvest.
* Says he hopes to have a deal with investors over property unit by autumn or end of the year
* Says confident HotelInvest's asset value can exceed 10 billion euros at a later stage against 6.6 billion euros at end 2016.
* Shareholders meeting on Friday to approve plan to turn the HotelInvest property business into a separate legal entity to be known as AccorInvest prior to selling part of its capital to institutional investors.
JOHANNESBURG, June 30 South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) does not believe that the country's top anti-graft agency has the power to ask parliament to change the mandate of the central bank, the party's Treasurer General said on Friday.