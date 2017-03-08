FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Accorhotels in relaunch plan for F1 hotel brand
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 8, 2017 / 5:09 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Accorhotels in relaunch plan for F1 hotel brand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - AccorHotels says in a statement:

* Accorhotels says selling to SNI Group (Société Nationale Immobilière - Caisse des dépôts et Consignations group), aaportfolio of 62 F1 hotels made up of 7 fully-owned hotels and 55 hotels leased from the company Silverstone.

* Accorhotels says plans to become the majority shareholder of the structure holding the remaining 102 hotel F1 assets. The deal would be carried out via a share capital increase of 51 million euros.

* This asset restructuring will finance a relaunch plan for the F1 brand, including a refurbishment program spread over three years.

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.