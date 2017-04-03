BRIEF-AccorHotels says acquires digital luxury platform VeryChic

April 3 (Reuters) - AccorHotels

* Says acquires VeryChic, a digital platform for private sale of luxury hotel rooms and apartments a digital platform for the private sale of luxury hotel rooms and apartments, cruises, breaks and packages.

* It says VeryChic offers, via its website and mobile application, more than 4,000 exclusive private sales at attractive prices to a member base of more than 5 million.

* AccorHotels did not give value of transaction

* Says transaction will strengthen AccorHotels expertise in private sales and enable VeryChic to accelerate international development. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)