Motor racing-McLaren will give Honda plenty of 'runway'
SPIELBERG, Austria, July 10 McLaren say they must have a competitive engine next season but are prepared to give Honda as much time as possible before deciding whether to stay or split.
July 10 Accrol Group Holdings Plc:
* FY revenue increased 14.2 pct to 135.1 mln stg (FY16: 118.2 mln stg)
* FY gross profit increased 9.3 pct to 37.7 mln stg (FY16: 34.5 mln stg)
* Final dividend proposed of 4 pence per ordinary share giving a total of 6 pence per ordinary share for full year
* Net debt at period end reduced by 41.7 mln stg to 19.0 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SPIELBERG, Austria, July 10 McLaren say they must have a competitive engine next season but are prepared to give Honda as much time as possible before deciding whether to stay or split.
* Says it plans to acquire a Nagoya-based apartment house for 733 million yen