BRIEF-Accuray enhances capital structure through convertible debt transactions
July 28, 2017 / 11:13 AM

BRIEF-Accuray enhances capital structure through convertible debt transactions

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Accuray Inc

* Accuray Inc - company has also entered into agreements to privately sell $32 million aggregate principal amount of new notes for cash to certain other investors

* Accuray Inc - intends to use proceeds from cash issuance to repurchase approximately $28 million of additional existing notes from holders

* Accuray Inc - entered into agreements to exchange aggregate of about $47 million principal amount of company's 3.50 percent convertible senior notes due 2018

* Accuray inc - expects to continue to explore opportunities to better position itself to repay or refinance remaining $40 million of its existing notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

