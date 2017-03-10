BRIEF-Cinedigm Corp enters term sheet with a third party lender
* Has entered into a term sheet with a third party lender with respect to an asset-based loan facility to be secured on a first lien basis
March 10 Accuray Inc:
* On March 10, co entered into an amendment to financing agreement dated as of January 11, 2016 - sec filing
* Accuray Inc - second amendment requires company to obtain a letter of credit in face amount of $12.5 million for benefit of administrative agent
* Accuray Inc - second amendment makes certain related amendments to debt and lien covenants and financial ratio definitions
* Accuray - second amendment increased interest rate margins under financing agreement by 0.50% until certain specified conditions are met Source text (bit.ly/2m9Wh27) Further company coverage:
