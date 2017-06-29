EU antitrust regulators halt Qualcomm, NXP deal review
BRUSSELS, June 29 EU antitrust authorities have halted their scrutiny of Qualcomm's $38 billion bid for NXP Semiconductors after the companies failed to provide relevant information.
June 29 Ace Technologies Corp :
* Says it completed issuance of 16th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 15 billion won
* Says it plans to buy 3.5 million shares of Sapphire Technology, a industry use sapphire firm, for 7.74 billion won