BRIEF-System and Application Technologies signs contract worth 5.4 bln won
* Says it signed 5.4 billion won contract on communication construction business
July 5 Ace Technologies Corp :
* Says all of its 17th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed on July 5
* Says it has raised 15 billion won in total
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/duKQQc
Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM, July 5 The chairman of struggling Swedish mobile equipment company Ericsson plans to stand down before the company's next annual meeting in 2018, he said on Wednesday.