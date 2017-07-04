BRIEF-Eroad Ltd announces total contracted units as at June 2017
* Total contracted units as at June 2017 is 52,452
July 4 Ace Technologies Corp :
* Says it 17th series unregistered/unsecured convertible bonds worth of 15 billion won
* Says a 100 percent conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 5,019 won/share
* Says annual coupon rate is 7.5 percent and yield to maturity is 7.5 percent, and conversion period from July 5, 2018 to June 25, 2019
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/euRTkj
(Beijing Headline News)
* Videocon Telecom existing business lines are projected to contribute a topline revenue of 13.58 billion rupees during FY 17-18