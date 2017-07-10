BRIEF-Quanta Computer's June sales up 32.3 pct y/y
* Says June sales up 32.3 percent y/y at T$91.9 billion ($3.01 billion)
July 10 Acer Inc
* Says June sales down 14.3 percent y/y at T$21.2 billion ($694.38 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2u8zD2w (Please cut and paste the link into a browser to see the release)
