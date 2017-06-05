BRIEF-Acerus announces Natesto license agreement with Therios Healthcare

June 5 (Reuters) - Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation

* Acerus announces NATESTO license agreement with Therios Healthcare

* Acerus Pharmaceuticals - signing of agreement granting exclusive right to market NATESTO in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Egypt to Therios Healthcare

* Acerus Pharmaceuticals - under terms of license & supply agreement, co will oversee manufacturing of NATESTO and receive a supply price for product

* Acerus Pharmaceuticals - if regulatory approval is obtained, NATESTO could potentially be available in Saudi Arabia as soon as first half of 2018