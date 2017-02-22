FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Achaogen Inc says strategic milestone achieved in TDM Assay development
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
February 22, 2017 / 9:17 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Achaogen Inc says strategic milestone achieved in TDM Assay development

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Achaogen Inc

* Achaogen Inc says strategic milestone achieved in TDM Assay development

* Achaogen Inc says Thermo Fisher Scientific to develop and then commercialize its assay for measuring concentration of plazomicin

* Achaogen Inc says achieved a strategic milestone in their ongoing efforts to develop an assay enabling therapeutic drug management of plazomicin

* Plans to submit a new drug application (NDA) for plazomicin to Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in second half of 2017

* Says also plans to submit a marketing authorization application (MAA) to European Medicines Agency (EMA) in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

