5 months ago
BRIEF-Achaogen says on March 14, Chief Medical Officer Ian Friedland and co agreed on terms of his resignation
March 20, 2017 / 9:52 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Achaogen says on March 14, Chief Medical Officer Ian Friedland and co agreed on terms of his resignation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Achaogen Inc

* Achaogen - on march 14, ian friedland, chief medical officer, co agreed on terms of his resignation from his position - sec filing

* Achaogen - effective as of march 16, amended that certain consulting agreement with planet pharma, a firm in which friedland is associated as amended

* Achaogen - pursuant to amended consulting agreement, friedland to be available to perform certain services to co through july 31, on an as-needed basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

