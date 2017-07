July 10 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍announced that Joel Barrish, executive vice president and chief scientific officer, plans to leave company

* Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc - Achillion continues to dose PNH patients in a phase 2 study of its first complement factor D inhibitor, ACH-4471​

* Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍ACH-4471 is also poised to begin a phase 2 clinical study in C3G​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: