3 months ago
BRIEF-ACI Worldwide reports Q1 loss per share $0.01
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 10:17 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-ACI Worldwide reports Q1 loss per share $0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - ACI Worldwide Inc

* ACI Worldwide Inc. reports financial results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.0 billion to $1.025 billion

* Sees Q2 revenue $225 million to $230 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.01

* We expect full year 2017 new bookings to grow in upper single digit range

* Qtrly total revenues $231.5 million versus $226.1 million

* 2017 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in a range of $250 million to $255 million

* Q2 revenue view $224.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 revenue view $1.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 60-month backlog declined $23 million to $4.0 billion during quarter

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.08, revenue view $217.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly new bookings were $89 million, which was down compared to Q1 2016 due to timing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

