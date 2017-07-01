BRIEF-Tessera receives favorable notice of initial determination in Broadcom ITC investigation
* Tessera receives favorable notice of initial determination in Broadcom ITC investigation
June 30 Ackroo Inc:
* Ackroo provides update on private placement
* Ackroo Inc - has received orders for 11.6 million units of its ongoing private placement
* Ackroo Inc - each unit will now be offered at a price of $0.055
* Ackroo - in connection with the orders, company has elected to restructure terms of private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tessera receives favorable notice of initial determination in Broadcom ITC investigation
* Anfield Resources Inc announces $3.0 million private placement