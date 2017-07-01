June 30 Ackroo Inc:

* Ackroo provides update on private placement

* Ackroo Inc - has received orders for 11.6 million units of its ongoing private placement

* Ackroo Inc - each unit will now be offered at a price of $0.055

* Ackroo - in connection with the orders, company has elected to restructure terms of private placement