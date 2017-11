Nov 15 (Reuters) - Ackroo Inc

* Ackroo signs definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Kesm Transaction Solutions Inc and Loyalmark LLC

* Ackroo Inc - ‍ In consideration for deal, company will issue 35,800,000 common shares and will complete two cash payments totaling $200,000 to Kesm​

* Ackroo Inc - ‍Under terms of acquisition, Ackroo will acquire Loyalmark software and hardware platform and all related customer contracts​