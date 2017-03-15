FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Aclaris Therapeutics qtrly loss per share $0.49
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2017 / 11:29 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Aclaris Therapeutics qtrly loss per share $0.49

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Aclaris Therapeutics Inc

* Aclaris therapeutics reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Aclaris therapeutics inc- as of december 31, 2016, had aggregate cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $174.1 million, compared to $92.0 million as of december 31, 2015

* Aclaris therapeutics inc qtrly loss per share $0.49

* Aclaris therapeutics- anticipates cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of december 31, 2016 will be sufficient to fund operations through end of 2018

* Aclaris therapeutics inc - anticipates 2017 research and development expenses to be in range of $51 million to $58 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.