April 4 (Reuters) - Aclaris Therapeutics Inc:

* Aclaris Therapeutics announces notice of allowance for two U.S. Patent applications covering baricitnib and decernotinib, respectively, for hair loss disorders

* Aclaris Therapeutics Inc - newly allowed patent applications are owned by trustees of Columbia University in city of New York and exclusively licensed to co