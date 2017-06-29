BRIEF-Walgreens Boots CEO- "View this deal as being more attractive than the transaction it replaces"
* This quarter we've begun to implement a program in certain stores to simplify our offering and improve retail operational performance
June 29 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc
* Aclaris Therapeutics initiates phase 2b clinical trials of A-101 for topical treatment of common warts
* initiation of two phase 2 clinical trials to evaluate A-101 45 pct topical solution,investigational drug for treatment of common warts
* phase 2B studies will evaluate safety, tolerability and dose-frequency of A-101 45 pct compared with its vehicle (placebo)
* ABT 240 patients to be randomized in two double-blinded trials which are being conducted at 30 investigational centers within U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* This quarter we've begun to implement a program in certain stores to simplify our offering and improve retail operational performance
* U.S. economy grew 1.4 pct in Q1 vs prior reading of 1.2 pct