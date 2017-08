Aug 2 (Reuters) - Aclaris Therapeutics Inc:

* Aclaris Therapeutics submits investigational new drug application for ATI-50002 to treat Alopecia Areata

* Aclaris therapeutics inc - ‍trials will be conducted at multiple investigational centers across united states​

* Aclaris therapeutics inc - ‍Aclaris expects to initiate two phase 2 clinical trials of ATI-50002 in second half of 2017​